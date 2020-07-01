All apartments in Howard
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

2648 Lavender Lane - 8

2648 Lavender Lane · (920) 310-7903
Location

2648 Lavender Lane, Howard, WI 54313
Howard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
See video tour at https://youtu.be/8jZf0B57QEs

2nd Floor Unit

-Newer Dishwasher
-Newer Kitchen Cabinets
-Newer Shower Head
-New Light Fixtures throughout
-Kitchen Counter Tops
-Bathroom Faucet
-Newer Outlets and Switches Throughout
-Newer hardware and fixtures
-Newer Refrigerator
-Newer Hood Range
-Newer Stove/ Oven

No PETS

Included with rent is Heat (boiler), Water/ Sewer, and Hot Water! Tenant is Responsible for Electric. FREE off street Parking. Storage Locker Included with every apartment. -AC units in the Living Room -Electric Range/ Oven We will conduct credit checks, background checks, income/ employment verification, and we will call past landlords for references. For more information, please visit our website at www.rentalwi.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 have any available units?
2648 Lavender Lane - 8 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 have?
Some of 2648 Lavender Lane - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Lavender Lane - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Howard.
Does 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 offers parking.
Does 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 have a pool?
No, 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 have accessible units?
No, 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2648 Lavender Lane - 8 has units with air conditioning.
