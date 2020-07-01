2648 Lavender Lane - 8

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

See video tour at https://youtu.be/8jZf0B57QEs



2nd Floor Unit



-Newer Dishwasher

-Newer Kitchen Cabinets

-Newer Shower Head

-New Light Fixtures throughout

-Kitchen Counter Tops

-Bathroom Faucet

-Newer Outlets and Switches Throughout

-Newer hardware and fixtures

-Newer Refrigerator

-Newer Hood Range

-Newer Stove/ Oven



No PETS



Included with rent is Heat (boiler), Water/ Sewer, and Hot Water! Tenant is Responsible for Electric. FREE off street Parking. Storage Locker Included with every apartment. -AC units in the Living Room -Electric Range/ Oven We will conduct credit checks, background checks, income/ employment verification, and we will call past landlords for references. For more information, please visit our website at www.rentalwi.com