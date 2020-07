Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

MOVE IN DATE - August 1st, 2020 - Available sooner if preferred!



New carpet & freshly painted!



16 unit apartment building located in beautiful Horicon. All 2 bedroom units. Some units are larger than others and some have patios/balconies attached. Private access garages are attached. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash collection. Heat which is electric is zoned by each room. No smoking. Security deposit the same as one months rent. Visit the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife area or with 7 parks within city limits all ages can enjoy themselves. Camping available at the Playful Goose or play a round of golf at the local Rock River Hills golf course.