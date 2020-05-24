All apartments in Hartland
Last updated May 24 2020 at 6:51 PM

201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8

201 West Park Avenue · (414) 531-2873
Location

201 West Park Avenue, Hartland, WI 53029

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Water, Sewer, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash/Recycling Removal, Maintenance, Stove, Fridge, and Garbage Disposal (Coin-op Washer and Dryer in basement)
Features:
- Eat in kitchen with pantry
- Garbage disposal
- Full wall length bedroom closets
- High efficiency gas furnace with Programmable thermostat
- Wall Air conditioning unit
- Large yard
- Non-smoking
- No Pets

Included Amenities:
- Snow plowing
- Lawn care
- Trash removal & recycling
- Water and sewer fees
- Professional maintenance
- Internet / cable ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 have any available units?
201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 have?
Some of 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 pet-friendly?
No, 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hartland.
Does 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 does offer parking.
Does 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8 has units with air conditioning.
