201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8

Amenities
Water, Sewer, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash/Recycling Removal, Maintenance, Stove, Fridge, and Garbage Disposal (Coin-op Washer and Dryer in basement)
Features:
- Eat in kitchen with pantry
- Garbage disposal
- Full wall length bedroom closets
- High efficiency gas furnace with Programmable thermostat
- Wall Air conditioning unit
- Large yard
- Non-smoking
- No Pets
Included Amenities:
- Snow plowing
- Lawn care
- Trash removal & recycling
- Water and sewer fees
- Professional maintenance
- Internet / cable ready