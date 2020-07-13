All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like Briarwick Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, WI
/
Briarwick Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Briarwick Apartments

9050 W Waterford Sq S · (414) 240-2516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9050 W Waterford Sq S, Greenfield, WI 53228

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8898 · Avail. Aug 13

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 9092 · Avail. Sep 17

$922

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 9093 · Avail. Aug 15

$929

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9130 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 8800 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 9134 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Briarwick Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Located in a park-like setting, Briarwick Apartments is conveniently located for shopping and dining and is just minutes from freeway access. Enjoy the outdoors with your family or pets on our beautifully landscaped grounds. Our clubhouse is available for your private parties including: a billiards table, a big-screen television and a large kitchen with a serving island. We also have a 3 phase fitness center with: cardio and strength equipment and an aerobic floor for DVD workouts. Plus, a heated outdoor pool and tanning deck to mix and mingle on beautiful summer days. Most importantly, you will have peace of mind with our on-site office and our tenured maintenance team that pride themselves on one and done repairs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $500 Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: NONE
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 for either one or two pets
fee: $25
limit: 2 pets are allowed in an apartment.
rent: $25 per pet
Dogs
restrictions: If you have 2 dogs their combined weight cannot be more than 60 pounds. Small to medium dogs (under 45 pounds full grown and less than 16 inches shoulder tall) - some breeds to be approved by management.
Parking Details: One outdoor spot included in rent, 2nd outdoor spot costs $10, or $40 for underground parking. Other. 1 parking spot is included in 1 & 2 bedroom's. If you rent a garage this counts as one of your spots. If you need a 2nd parking spot and parking is available you will be charged $10 per month.
Storage Details: 4'x8' storage locker in basement included in rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Briarwick Apartments have any available units?
Briarwick Apartments has 18 units available starting at $909 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Briarwick Apartments have?
Some of Briarwick Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Briarwick Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Briarwick Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Briarwick Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Briarwick Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Briarwick Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Briarwick Apartments offers parking.
Does Briarwick Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Briarwick Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Briarwick Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Briarwick Apartments has a pool.
Does Briarwick Apartments have accessible units?
No, Briarwick Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Briarwick Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Briarwick Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Briarwick Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Briarwick Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Briarwick Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr
Greenfield, WI 53221
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr
Greenfield, WI 53221
Piccadilly Apartments
10137 W Coldspring Rd
Greenfield, WI 53228

Similar Pages

Greenfield 1 BedroomsGreenfield 2 Bedrooms
Greenfield Apartments with BalconyGreenfield Apartments with Parking
Greenfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, IL
Franklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WICrystal Lake, ILMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WI
Germantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WIGreendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityLake Forest College
Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity