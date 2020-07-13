Briarwick Apartments

Lease Length: 9-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $500 Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: NONE
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 for either one or two pets
fee: $25
limit: 2 pets are allowed in an apartment.
rent: $25 per pet
Dogs
restrictions: If you have 2 dogs their combined weight cannot be more than 60 pounds.
Small to medium dogs (under 45 pounds full grown and less than 16 inches shoulder tall) - some breeds to be approved by management.
Parking Details: One outdoor spot included in rent, 2nd outdoor spot costs $10, or $40 for underground parking. Other. 1 parking spot is included in 1 & 2 bedroom's. If you rent a garage this counts as one of your spots. If you need a 2nd parking spot and parking is available you will be charged $10 per month.
Storage Details: 4'x8' storage locker in basement included in rent