Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table garage 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage e-payments green community guest parking internet access online portal package receiving

Located in a park-like setting, Briarwick Apartments is conveniently located for shopping and dining and is just minutes from freeway access. Enjoy the outdoors with your family or pets on our beautifully landscaped grounds. Our clubhouse is available for your private parties including: a billiards table, a big-screen television and a large kitchen with a serving island. We also have a 3 phase fitness center with: cardio and strength equipment and an aerobic floor for DVD workouts. Plus, a heated outdoor pool and tanning deck to mix and mingle on beautiful summer days. Most importantly, you will have peace of mind with our on-site office and our tenured maintenance team that pride themselves on one and done repairs.