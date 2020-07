Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage bbq/grill car wash area guest parking online portal package receiving

Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands. Take a deep breath and come home to American Colony and all it has to offer: -Heated outdoor swimming pool with tanning deck -24 hour fitness center -Community room to enjoy your small parties in -Private entry homes with patios or balconies -Serene landscape to walk your pets -24 hour maintenance staff for emergency calls -Professional on site management staff