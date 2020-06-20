All apartments in Greendale
7215 Euston Street - 2
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

7215 Euston Street - 2

7215 Euston Street · (414) 552-5143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
7215 Euston Street, Greendale, WI 53129

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Renovated 2 bedroom unit in a eight family building.
Nice, updated kitchen with appliances INCLUDING dishwasher!
Pet friendly!

• No Felonies
• No Evictions
• No Bankruptcies within the last 7 years
• Tenants are responsible for utilities including electric, gas &
sewer/water.

To schedule a showing for the property, please read below!
YOU HAVE TO BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING

o To become pre-approved, please visit our website
www.myhomepathproperties.com
(Everyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the home will
need to fill out separate applications!!)
o Select “Available Homes” from the top tool bar
o On the next screen click the “HERE” link under the photo
o This will bring you to the page will all our available rentals
o Select the home you are interested in – this will bring you to a page
with more specific information about the property.
o At the top of the page, select the blue link “Apply for this property”
o Here you can fill out the online application.
o After you fill out the online application: Be on the lookout for an
email from SmartMove (please make sure to check your spam or junk
email if you don't see it in your general inbox)
o Click the link in the SmartMove email to finish the last step of your
application
o NOTE: Your application will not be processed or sent to us without
finishing the SmartMove step.
o At this point your application will be sent to us for review and we will
contact you to set up a personal tour of our homes.
***NOTE: If you are interested in more than one property, you only need to apply once. Once you are approved for one property, we can show you any of our available rentals. Once you have decided on a home, we can change the address on our end.***

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 7215 Euston Street - 2 have any available units?
7215 Euston Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greendale, WI.
What amenities does 7215 Euston Street - 2 have?
Some of 7215 Euston Street - 2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7215 Euston Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
7215 Euston Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7215 Euston Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7215 Euston Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 7215 Euston Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 7215 Euston Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 7215 Euston Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7215 Euston Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7215 Euston Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 7215 Euston Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 7215 Euston Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 7215 Euston Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 7215 Euston Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7215 Euston Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7215 Euston Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7215 Euston Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
