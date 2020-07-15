Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Green Bay, WI

Finding an apartment in Green Bay that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Olde Norwood
1103 13th Avenue
1103 13th Avenue, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1230 sqft
1103 13th Avenue Available 10/01/20 1103 13th Avenue - Quaint single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.  Patio doors lead to huge deck.  Spacious dormer bedroom upstairs. Detached 2 car garage.  Convenient location near W. Mason St.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
MacArthur Heights
2558 Woodridge Lane
2558 Woodridge Lane, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1470 sqft
See our video tour at https://youtu.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Navarino
715 Chicago Street
715 Chicago Street, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1330 sqft
715 Chicago Street Available 09/01/20 715 Chicago Street - This 2-Story fully renovated home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with first floor laundry hook ups. Located conveniently on the bus line. Pet friendly, cats and dogs allowed.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1028 Coppens Rd
1028 Coppens Road, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Contemporary Townhome Style Furnished 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 308441 Enjoy this contemporary and spacious 3 bedroom fully furnished townhouse style option located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Highway 43.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1318 Lacount Road
1318 Lacount Road, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bed 2 bath 1 car side by side in a great neighborhood. Features a fireplace and nice outdoor area. Many updates include flooring, appliances, furnaces and roof. Downstairs has a non-conforming window and can be a 3rd BR.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Astor East River
1115 Suydam Street
1115 Suydam Street, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
A nice 3 bedroom 1 Bath home. Invisible Fence with 2 dog collars (Security Deposit required). 2 Car Garage with Opener Basement Tenant responsible for all Utilities, Snow removal and Lawn care.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
523 Spinnaker Lane - A
523 Spinnaker Lane, Green Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$550
700 sqft
Structure Type: Complex.
Results within 5 miles of Green Bay

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
1224 South Erie Street - 2
1224 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
1 Bedroom Lower All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated. Tenants responsible for electric.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
1234 South Erie Street - 3
1234 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
1 Bedroom Lower All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
714 4th St - Lower
714 4th Street, De Pere, WI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Lower 3BD in DePere *ONLY A COUPLE OF BLOCKS FROM SAINT NORBERT* * Ask About Our Rent Specials * 3 BR 1 BATH Lower Unit over 1000 sq ft.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
1220 South Erie Street
1220 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$695
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE MAY 15TH, 2020 All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated. Tenants responsible for electric.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Green Bay, WI

Finding an apartment in Green Bay that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

