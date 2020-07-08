All apartments in Green Bay
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:16 PM

523 Spinnaker Lane - A

523 Spinnaker Lane · (920) 267-4523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

523 Spinnaker Lane, Green Bay, WI 54302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Oct 16

$550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Structure Type: Complex.

Number of Bedrooms: 1

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: Water/Gas

Utilities paid by tenant: Electric

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Included

Pets: Cats welcome with 50% security deposit and $35 monthly fee.

Parking: One parking spot.

One assigned storage locker.

Laundry: On- Site.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:
STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings.
If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property.

If you would like to apply for an address, go to STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application”
Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply.
Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR:
PASO UNO: Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas.
Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application”
Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación.
El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Spinnaker Lane - A have any available units?
523 Spinnaker Lane - A has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 523 Spinnaker Lane - A have?
Some of 523 Spinnaker Lane - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Spinnaker Lane - A currently offering any rent specials?
523 Spinnaker Lane - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Spinnaker Lane - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Spinnaker Lane - A is pet friendly.
Does 523 Spinnaker Lane - A offer parking?
Yes, 523 Spinnaker Lane - A offers parking.
Does 523 Spinnaker Lane - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Spinnaker Lane - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Spinnaker Lane - A have a pool?
No, 523 Spinnaker Lane - A does not have a pool.
Does 523 Spinnaker Lane - A have accessible units?
No, 523 Spinnaker Lane - A does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Spinnaker Lane - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Spinnaker Lane - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Spinnaker Lane - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 523 Spinnaker Lane - A has units with air conditioning.
