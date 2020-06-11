All apartments in Green Bay
311 Leeland Street - 2

311 Leeland Street · (920) 267-4523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 Leeland Street, Green Bay, WI 54303

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Structure Type: Complex - Apartment

Number of Bedrooms: 1

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: Heat/Water

Utilities paid by tenant: Electric.

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlord

Pets: Dogs (under 40 pounds) and cats welcome with 50% security deposit and $35 monthly fee.

Parking: Off street parking.

Laundry: Coin-Operated Laundry in the basement.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY: STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings. If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property.

If you would like to apply for an address, go to STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application” Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply. Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR: PASO UNO: Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas. Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application” Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación. El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico.
Heat and water included in the rent. Tenants are responsible for electric.

Dogs under 40 pounds and cats welcome at an additional monthly fee and 1/2 month security deposit.

$25.00 application fee for all applicants to cover background checks including eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc.

All showings and applications are scheduled and filled out exclusively via our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

