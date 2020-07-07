All apartments in Green Bay
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4

2985 Mossy Oak Circle · (920) 267-4523
Location

2985 Mossy Oak Circle, Green Bay, WI 54311
Baird Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Structure Type: Apartment

Number of Bedrooms: 1

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: Gas, water and sewer

Utilities paid by tenant: Electric

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlords responsibility

Pets: Sorry, no pets.

Parking: 1 stall garage

Laundry: - On site

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:

STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings. If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property. If you would like to apply for an address, go to

STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application” Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply. Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR: PASO UNO:
Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas. Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application” Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación. El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 have any available units?
2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 have?
Some of 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 pet-friendly?
No, 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Bay.
Does 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 offer parking?
Yes, 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 offers parking.
Does 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 have a pool?
No, 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 does not have a pool.
Does 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 have accessible units?
No, 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4 has units with air conditioning.
