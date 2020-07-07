All apartments in Green Bay
2262 Eastman Ave - 10
2262 Eastman Ave - 10

2262 Eastman Avenue · (920) 267-4523
Location

2262 Eastman Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54302

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Structure Type: Complex - Apartment.

Number of Bedrooms: 1

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: Heat/Water

Utilities paid by tenant: Electric.

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Included.

Pets: Pets welcome with 50% security deposit and $35 monthly fee.

Parking: Off street parking.

Laundry: Coin-Operated Laundry in the basement.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:

STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings. If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property. If you would like to apply for an address, go to

STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application” Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply. Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR: PASO UNO:
Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas. Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application” Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación. El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.
Close to Hwy 43 and UWGB.

Pets welcome. Extra fees and restrictions apply. Also, a 1/2 month sec deposit is required.

Tenant is responsible for electric.
Heat is baseboard heat
Included with rent is gas and water/ sewer.

Features:
- Stove
- Refrigerator
- Walk In Closets In Bedroom
- Off Street Parking

$25.00 application fee for all applicants to cover background checks including eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc.

All showings and applications are scheduled and filled out exclusively via our website.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING:
If you would like to schedule a showing you can do so by going to www.bluefrogpm.com, clicking on Find A Rental, and then clicking Schedule a Showing from the drop down menu. Otherwise you can get there directly by using the URL below.
http://www.bluefrogpropertymanagement.com/schedule-a-showing

TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION:
To fill out an application go to www.bluefrogpm.com and click on Find A Rental and select Apply Online from the drop down menu. Otherwise you can get there directly by using the URL below.
https://bluefrogpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

OR

Please call 920-332-4640 for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

