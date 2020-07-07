All apartments in Green Bay
2252 Eastman Ave. - 8
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

2252 Eastman Ave. - 8

2252 Eastman Avenue · (920) 267-4523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2252 Eastman Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54302

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Structure Type: Apartment – Complex.

Number of Bedrooms: 1

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: Water/ sewer and heat (boiler heat)

Utilities paid by tenant: Electric.

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Included.

Pets: Cats welcome with 50% security deposit and $35 monthly fee.

Parking: Off street parking.

Laundry: Coin-Operated Laundry in the basement

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:

STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings. If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property. If you would like to apply for an address, go to

STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application” Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply. Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR: PASO UNO:
Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas. Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application” Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación. El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 have any available units?
2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Bay, WI.
What amenities does 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 have?
Some of 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Bay.
Does 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 offers parking.
Does 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 have a pool?
No, 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 have accessible units?
No, 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2252 Eastman Ave. - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
