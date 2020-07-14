All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

1633 on the Park

1633 West Bender Road · (414) 775-3264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI 53209

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A05 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,398

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit Sidney · Avail. Jul 15

$1,421

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit A14 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,421

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1633 on the Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 on the Park have any available units?
1633 on the Park has 3 units available starting at $1,398 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 1633 on the Park have?
Some of 1633 on the Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 on the Park currently offering any rent specials?
1633 on the Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 on the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 on the Park is pet friendly.
Does 1633 on the Park offer parking?
Yes, 1633 on the Park offers parking.
Does 1633 on the Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 on the Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 on the Park have a pool?
Yes, 1633 on the Park has a pool.
Does 1633 on the Park have accessible units?
Yes, 1633 on the Park has accessible units.
Does 1633 on the Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 on the Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 1633 on the Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1633 on the Park has units with air conditioning.
