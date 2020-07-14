1633 on the Park

Lease Length: 3-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.