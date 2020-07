The Chiswick at Dunwood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym game room parking pool dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard dog grooming area green community guest parking package receiving smoke-free community

VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury apartment residences with all of the comforts of home on your wish list; interior finishes include built-in bookcases, pantries, and buffets. Delight in amenities that exceed expectations for you and your pet. A large community park, pet spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, green roof terrace, 800-square-foot clubroom, and private outdoor heated pool with expansive deck are just a few of the community highlights!