Fox Point, WI
Porticos
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Porticos

500 West Bradley Road · (414) 310-3309
Location

500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI 53217

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$950

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom-1

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom-1

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Porticos.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
lobby
sauna
tennis court
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores. It is a mere twelve minutes from downtown and offers all the best that luxury apartment living has to offer including both an indoor and an outdoor pool, four tennis courts, basketball court and so much more. Our luxurious apartments are elegantly complimented by our manicured grounds, replete with fountains and green expanses, making the Porticos truly a beautiful resort for you to call home.

Managed by Katz Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Deposit: Equal to one months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
Dogs
restrictions: No dogs allowed
Cats
limit: 3
Parking Details: Underground heated garage.
Storage Details: One storage locked approximately 5X5 SQ.FT included with rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Porticos have any available units?
Porticos offers studio floorplans starting at $950, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,150, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,450, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,995. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Porticos have?
Some of Porticos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Porticos currently offering any rent specials?
Porticos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Porticos pet-friendly?
Yes, Porticos is pet friendly.
Does Porticos offer parking?
Yes, Porticos offers parking.
Does Porticos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Porticos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Porticos have a pool?
Yes, Porticos has a pool.
Does Porticos have accessible units?
No, Porticos does not have accessible units.
Does Porticos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Porticos has units with dishwashers.
Does Porticos have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Porticos has units with air conditioning.
