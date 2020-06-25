Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed elevator garage parking pool gym 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage car wash area clubhouse courtyard guest parking guest suite hot tub lobby sauna tennis court

The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores. It is a mere twelve minutes from downtown and offers all the best that luxury apartment living has to offer including both an indoor and an outdoor pool, four tennis courts, basketball court and so much more. Our luxurious apartments are elegantly complimented by our manicured grounds, replete with fountains and green expanses, making the Porticos truly a beautiful resort for you to call home.



Managed by Katz Properties.