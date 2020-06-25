Amenities
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores. It is a mere twelve minutes from downtown and offers all the best that luxury apartment living has to offer including both an indoor and an outdoor pool, four tennis courts, basketball court and so much more. Our luxurious apartments are elegantly complimented by our manicured grounds, replete with fountains and green expanses, making the Porticos truly a beautiful resort for you to call home.
Managed by Katz Properties.