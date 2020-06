Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy living in Abbey Springs with this unique long term rental opportunity. $3,000 per month for this furnished, 3 bedroom home in Abbey Springs. Main level Master Suite, Great Room with Fireplace, Large screen porch, Lower level has 2 more bedrooms and another Family Room. No Smoking. No Pets. 6 occupancy Maximum. Credit, Background and CoVid Disclosure required. No short term/summer rentals. Annual/Long Term Lease only.