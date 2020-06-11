All apartments in Fond du Lac
Find more places like 342 Martin Avenue #8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fond du Lac, WI
/
342 Martin Avenue #8
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

342 Martin Avenue #8

342 Martin Avenue · (920) 267-4523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

342 Martin Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI 54935

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This two bedroom apartment includes; Water/Sewer, window treatments, stove, refrigerator, bathroom has been completely remodeled, new carpeting and vinyl.

Structure Type: Apartment

Number of Bedrooms: 2

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: Water/Sewer

Utilities paid by tenant: Electric and Gas

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlord

Pets: Sorry, no pets

Parking: Off street parking

Laundry: Washer and Dryer in building

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:
STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings.
If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property.

If you would like to apply for an address, go to STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application”
Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply.
Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR:
PASO UNO: Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas.
Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application”
Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación.
El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Martin Avenue #8 have any available units?
342 Martin Avenue #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fond du Lac, WI.
What amenities does 342 Martin Avenue #8 have?
Some of 342 Martin Avenue #8's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Martin Avenue #8 currently offering any rent specials?
342 Martin Avenue #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Martin Avenue #8 pet-friendly?
No, 342 Martin Avenue #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fond du Lac.
Does 342 Martin Avenue #8 offer parking?
Yes, 342 Martin Avenue #8 offers parking.
Does 342 Martin Avenue #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 Martin Avenue #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Martin Avenue #8 have a pool?
No, 342 Martin Avenue #8 does not have a pool.
Does 342 Martin Avenue #8 have accessible units?
No, 342 Martin Avenue #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Martin Avenue #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 Martin Avenue #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 342 Martin Avenue #8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 342 Martin Avenue #8 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 342 Martin Avenue #8?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIWauwatosa, WINew Berlin, WIWest Bend, WISheboygan, WIGlendale, WIMequon, WI
Germantown, WIOconomowoc, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WIBrown Deer, WIDelafield, WIBayside, WIWales, WI
De Pere, WIOshkosh, WIHartford, WIAppleton, WIManitowoc, WIAshwaubenon, WIGreen Bay, WIElm Grove, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Medical College of Wisconsin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity