Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:43 PM

20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial

20 Forest Avenue · (920) 267-4523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20 Forest Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI 54935

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Commercial space available in Downtown Fond du Lac. High traffic area with great potential for business of varying size. May be willing to customize any of the units to fit the needs of your business. Come check it out today.

This unit is one room located on the Forest St side of the building.

Type: Commercial - Office
Included: All utilities included
Bathroom: Common area bathrooms

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:
STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings.
If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property.

If you would like to apply for an address, go to STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application”
Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply.
Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR:
PASO UNO: Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas.
Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application”
Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación.
El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial have any available units?
20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fond du Lac, WI.
Is 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial currently offering any rent specials?
20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial pet-friendly?
No, 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fond du Lac.
Does 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial offer parking?
No, 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial does not offer parking.
Does 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial have a pool?
No, 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial does not have a pool.
Does 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial have accessible units?
No, 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Forest Avenue - 111 - commercial does not have units with air conditioning.
