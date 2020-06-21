2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2nd floor, 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit at the end of a cul-de-sac bordered by a wooded natural area. Laundry in-unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with wood laminate and vinyl floors in kitchen and bath. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Tenant pays electric only. Pets accepted.



To schedule a walk-through, call Ripple Management at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple listings in one place, go to www.RippleRents.com.

8-Unit - West (Verona). Assigned off-street parking. Pets accepted.