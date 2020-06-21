All apartments in Fitchburg
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8

2444 Chalet Gardens Court · (608) 238-2044
Location

2444 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI 53711

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$969

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2nd floor, 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit at the end of a cul-de-sac bordered by a wooded natural area. Laundry in-unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with wood laminate and vinyl floors in kitchen and bath. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Tenant pays electric only. Pets accepted.

To schedule a walk-through, call Ripple Management at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple listings in one place, go to www.RippleRents.com.
8-Unit - West (Verona). Assigned off-street parking. Pets accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 have any available units?
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 has a unit available for $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 have?
Some of 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 is pet friendly.
Does 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 does offer parking.
Does 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 have a pool?
No, 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 have accessible units?
No, 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8 has units with air conditioning.
