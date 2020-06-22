2436 Chalet Gardens Court, 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2nd floor, Fitchburg 2-bedroom on circle in wooded setting. In-unit washer and dryer, balcony, walk-in closet, air conditioned. 2 parking spaces if needed. Carpeted with wood laminate floors in kitchen and tile/vinyl in bath. Kitchen has fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Tenant pays electric only. Pets accepted. Verona schools. Natural area, just steps away.



To schedule a walk-through, call 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings, please go to www.RippleRents.com.



KR

8-Unit - West (Verona). Assigned, off-street parking. Pets accepted.