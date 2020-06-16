2426 Chalet Gardens Court, 5

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2nd floor Fitchburg 2-bedroom on circle in wooded setting. Balcony, walk-in closet, air conditioned, plus parking! Carpeted with wood laminate/vinyl floors in kitchen and bath. Kitchen has fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Tenant pays electric only. Authorized pets are accepted. Verona schools! To see more available units, go to ripplerents.com. To schedule a walk-through, call 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week by appointment! KR

