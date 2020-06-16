2426 Chalet Gardens Court, 5

Amenities
2nd floor Fitchburg 2-bedroom on circle in wooded setting. Balcony, walk-in closet, air conditioned, plus parking! Carpeted with wood laminate/vinyl floors in kitchen and bath. Kitchen has fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Tenant pays electric only. Authorized pets are accepted. Verona schools! To see more available units, go to ripplerents.com. To schedule a walk-through, call 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week by appointment! KR
8-Unit - West (Verona). Off-street parking. Pets accepted.