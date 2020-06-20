2413 Chalet Gardens Court, 6

Amenities
2nd floor unit with walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and balcony on a quiet cul-de-sac which backs onto a natural area. This unit is carpeted with wood laminate floor in the dining room and kitchen and tile in the bath. Appliances include fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal and laundry center. Tenant pays electric only. Pets OK!
To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings or learn about us, go to www.RippleRents.com.
KR
10-Unit - West (Fitchburg). Verona schools! Assigned, off-street parking for two cars! Pets accepted!