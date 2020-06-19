2373 Chalet Gardens Road, 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2nd floor unit in fourplex, quiet Fitchburg neighborhood bordered by a natural area and DesignMart. Laundry in unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted with wood laminate in dining and kitchen, and vinyl/tile in bathroom. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Tenant pays electric utility only. Pets accepted!



To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings in one place, go to our website, www.RippleRents.com.



4-Unit - West (Verona). Plenty of street parking available. Pets accepted.