2373 Chalet Gardens Road, 3

Amenities
2nd floor unit in fourplex, quiet Fitchburg neighborhood bordered by a natural area and DesignMart. Laundry in unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted with wood laminate in dining and kitchen, and vinyl/tile in bathroom. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Tenant pays electric utility only. Pets accepted!
To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings in one place, go to our website, www.RippleRents.com.
4-Unit - West (Verona). Plenty of street parking available. Pets accepted.