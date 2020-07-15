66 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Elm Grove, WI

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1920 N Fairhaven Blvd
1920 Fairhaven Blvd, Elm Grove, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1700 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch Home - Available NOW - 1920 N Fairhaven Blvd Elm Grove, WI 53122 Description: Stunning Ranch home in Elm Grove WI just outside of Milwaukee.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
12400 Elmhurst Parkway
12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1992 sqft
12400 Elmhurst Parkway Available 08/01/20 Elm Grove 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - Fully Updated - Available 8/1 - 12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove WI 53122 Description: Impressive Ranch style home located in Elm Grove.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$852
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
36 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Choose Brookfield Reserve this summer and live the good life! Now offering $250 off on studios/1 bedrooms, $1,000 on C3 2 bedrooms and $500 when you move in July, with a 72 hour application! Apply by 7/15!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$911
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
28 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$753
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Root River Estates
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$939
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$969
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
6 Units Available
President Heights
French Quarter Apartments
9707 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$961
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
935 sqft
French Quarter Apartments is a well established community offering Comfort and Harmony for all its residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
3 Units Available
PrairieWalk at Towne Centre
3755 N Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1251 sqft
Minutes from the park. These modern apartments feature many upgrades, including hardwood floors, a granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
6 Units Available
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1280 sqft
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
18 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,162
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,385
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 03:53 PM
18 Units Available
Willow Brook Court
17285 W River Birch Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$924
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1008 sqft
This modern, updated community offers spacious living areas. Large living rooms, dual sliding door closets in master bedrooms, and newer appliances. Private balcony or patio provided.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Parkland Green
15000 W Cleveland Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1267 sqft
Parkland Green is located in the great suburban area of New Berlin. Featuring the natural open beauty from adjacent parkway, and the convenience of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and just minutes to expressway access.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated March 22 at 04:48 PM
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
22 Units Available
The Corners of Brookfield
260 North Lord Street, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Modern apartments in an urban environment with 244 luxury apartment homes and variety of floor plans. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern LED lighting. Fitness center and yoga studio on premises.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Heights
4376 N 76th St
4376 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1330 sqft
Available 09/01/20 76th st upper - Property Id: 85873 This super large 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath duplex is yours to call home! This unit features dining nook, formal dining area, generous bedrooms, built-in range and oven. Laundry hookup in basement.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Nash Park
3316 N 77th Street
3316 North 77th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
3316 N 77th Street Available 09/08/20 COMING SOON! Nash Park 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - Visit www.whmilwaukee.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
1661 S 115th Ct
1661 S 115th Ct, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Our beautiful two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartments feature stoves and refrigerators, off-street parking, laundry in the basement, and your own private storage area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7004 W Wisconsin Ave
7004 West Wisconsin Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Available 08/16/20 2nd Floor Flat - Property Id: 306514 Located in a very nice Wauwatosa neighborhood, 17 blocks from the Medical College, Froedtert and Children's Hospital Walking distance to downtown Wauwatosa $1295 per month plus
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Elm Grove, WI

Finding an apartment in Elm Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

