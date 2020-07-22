Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:53 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Elm Grove, WI with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Elm Grove offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1920 N Fairhaven Blvd
1920 Fairhaven Blvd, Elm Grove, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1700 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch Home - Available NOW - 1920 N Fairhaven Blvd Elm Grove, WI 53122 Description: Stunning Ranch home in Elm Grove WI just outside of Milwaukee.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
12400 Elmhurst Parkway
12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1992 sqft
12400 Elmhurst Parkway Available 08/01/20 Elm Grove 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - Fully Updated - Available 8/1 - 12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove WI 53122 Description: Impressive Ranch style home located in Elm Grove.
Results within 1 mile of Elm Grove
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
36 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of tour, and move-in by 7/31 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Results within 5 miles of Elm Grove
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
4 Units Available
PrairieWalk at Towne Centre
3755 N Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1251 sqft
Minutes from the park. These modern apartments feature many upgrades, including hardwood floors, a granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:22 PM
19 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:02 PM
4 Units Available
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
18 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$911
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,385
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
Verified

Last updated March 22 at 04:48 PM
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
22 Units Available
The Corners of Brookfield
260 North Lord Street, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Modern apartments in an urban environment with 244 luxury apartment homes and variety of floor plans. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern LED lighting. Fitness center and yoga studio on premises.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Enderis Park
2773 N 69th St
2773 North 69th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Duplex just Outside of Tosa - Property Id: 81383 Great Property right in the heart of the desirable Enderis Park Neighborhood. Get all the quiet comforts of suburban living while still having an MKE address.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
New Butler
4978 N 125th St A
4978 North 125th Street, Butler, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
4978 N 125th Street, Butler, WI 53007 - Property Id: 100046 Duplex Upper Unit. $1250/ Month + $100 per extra roommate (no additional fee for spouse or children). Immediate occupancy. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
7004 W Wisconsin Ave
7004 West Wisconsin Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Available 08/16/20 2nd Floor Flat - Property Id: 306514 Located in a very nice Wauwatosa neighborhood, 17 blocks from the Medical College, Froedtert and Children's Hospital Walking distance to downtown Wauwatosa $1295 per month plus

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Enderis Park
2944 N 76th Street
2944 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1115 sqft
Spacious 3 Bdrm Single Family Home in Enderis Park Neighborhood! - Visit https://whmilwaukee.appfolio.com/listings/detail/5f86086a-d700-4431-bbcb-ed55404fd7ed to schedule a showing Once you schedule a showing you will be asked to confirm it.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Timmerman Airport
9705 W Hampton Ave
9705 West Hampton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
550 sqft
Boasting large one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, Village Square is one of our most sought-after apartment communities.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindsay Park
8834 W Congress Street - 8
8834 West Congress Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
Well maintained and newly remodeled (new flooring, fresh paint, new bathroom vanity, appliances and more). Great neighborhood, Parking, On Site Washer and Dryer, Storage Lockers.
Results within 10 miles of Elm Grove
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
14 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,113
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1050 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
4 Units Available
Six Points
The West Living
6620 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1115 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Find your new place at The West Living in West Allis, WI. Located at 6620 W. National Ave in West Allis, this community has much to offer its residents.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:39 PM
8 Units Available
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$860
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$825
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1062 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Bethesda Spring Park and the Fox River. Residents enjoy apartments with balcony or patio, one or two baths, and washer/dryer. Community offers business center, fitness center, and indoor mailboxes.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
7 Units Available
Wyrick Park
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Elm Grove, WI

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Elm Grove offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Elm Grove. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Elm Grove can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

