60 Apartments for rent in Elm Grove, WI with garages

Elm Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1920 N Fairhaven Blvd
1920 Fairhaven Blvd, Elm Grove, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1700 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch Home - Available NOW - 1920 N Fairhaven Blvd Elm Grove, WI 53122 Description: Stunning Ranch home in Elm Grove WI just outside of Milwaukee.

1 Unit Available
15180 Marilyn Dr
15180 Marilyn Drive, Elm Grove, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2500 sqft
COMING SOON Stunning 4 Bdrm Condo in Elm Grove - APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed - AVAILABLE 07/15 https://whmilwaukee.appfolio.

1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
12400 Elmhurst Parkway
12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1992 sqft
12400 Elmhurst Parkway Available 08/01/20 Elm Grove 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - Fully Updated - Available 8/1 - 12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove WI 53122 Description: Impressive Ranch style home located in Elm Grove.
3 Units Available
PrairieWalk at Towne Centre
3755 N Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1251 sqft
Minutes from the park. These modern apartments feature many upgrades, including hardwood floors, a granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community.
5 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$911
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
11 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
28 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$753
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
11 Units Available
Root River Estates
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$939
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
17 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$969
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
6 Units Available
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1280 sqft
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
21 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,162
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
9 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,385
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
10 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
5 Units Available
Parkland Green
15000 W Cleveland Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1267 sqft
Parkland Green is located in the great suburban area of New Berlin. Featuring the natural open beauty from adjacent parkway, and the convenience of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and just minutes to expressway access.
4 Units Available
Brookfield Junction Apartments
2848 North Brookfield Road, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
This modern community is home to large, spacious suites with various floor plan options. Lots of closet space, gourmet kitchens with new appliances, and a balcony or patio in each unit. Lots of green space.
5 Units Available
The Overlook
7439 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1106 sqft
Prime location just minutes from restaurants, cafes, entertainment and the medical college. Community has an exercise room, heated garage and extra parking. One- and two-bedroom apartments with scenic views.
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.

1 Unit Available
3955 S Town Road
3955 South Town Road, New Berlin, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Rare Find! 3-Bedroom Plus Den, 2-Bath Single Family Home! - Hard to find 3-bedroom plus den, 2-bath single family home on a quiet dead-end street in New Berlin.

1 Unit Available
Enderis Park
2944 N 76th Street
2944 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1115 sqft
COMING SOON! Spacious 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 15th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are

1 Unit Available
Nash Park
3316 N 77th Street
3316 North 77th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
3316 N 77th Street Available 09/08/20 COMING SOON! Nash Park 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - Visit www.whmilwaukee.

1 Unit Available
7004 W Wisconsin Ave
7004 West Wisconsin Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Available 08/16/20 2nd Floor Flat - Property Id: 306514 Located in a very nice Wauwatosa neighborhood, 17 blocks from the Medical College, Froedtert and Children's Hospital Walking distance to downtown Wauwatosa $1295 per month plus
15 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
14 Units Available
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$840
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
12 Units Available
Junction
N91 W16028 Junction Way, Menomonee Falls, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1087 sqft
Location! Location! Location! The Junction Apartments is located in the vibrant and expanding Village of Menomonee Falls. Your new home is just minutes from North or South highway 41/45.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Elm Grove, WI

Elm Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

