3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elm Grove, WI
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1920 N Fairhaven Blvd
1920 Fairhaven Blvd, Elm Grove, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1700 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch Home - Available NOW - 1920 N Fairhaven Blvd Elm Grove, WI 53122 Description: Stunning Ranch home in Elm Grove WI just outside of Milwaukee.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
15180 Marilyn Dr
15180 Marilyn Drive, Elm Grove, WI
15180 Marilyn Dr Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON Stunning 4 Bdrm Condo in Elm Grove - APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed - AVAILABLE
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
12400 Elmhurst Parkway
12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove, WI
12400 Elmhurst Parkway Available 08/01/20 Elm Grove 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - Fully Updated - Available 8/1 - 12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove WI 53122 Description: Impressive Ranch style home located in Elm Grove.
Results within 5 miles of Elm Grove
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
6 Units Available
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1280 sqft
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3955 S Town Road
3955 South Town Road, New Berlin, WI
Rare Find! 3-Bedroom Plus Den, 2-Bath Single Family Home! - Hard to find 3-bedroom plus den, 2-bath single family home on a quiet dead-end street in New Berlin.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Heights
4376 N 76th St
4376 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1330 sqft
Available 09/01/20 76th st upper - Property Id: 85873 This super large 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath duplex is yours to call home! This unit features dining nook, formal dining area, generous bedrooms, built-in range and oven. Laundry hookup in basement.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Enderis Park
2944 N 76th Street
2944 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1115 sqft
COMING SOON! Spacious 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 15th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Nash Park
3316 N 77th Street
3316 North 77th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
3316 N 77th Street Available 09/08/20 COMING SOON! Nash Park 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - Visit www.whmilwaukee.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
West View
3214 S 97th St
3214 South 97th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1230 sqft
Located just south of Oklahoma Ave, this fantastic clean 3 bedroom 2 bath features a large backyard with plenty of room to roam.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
New Butler
4978 N 125th St A
4978 North 125th Street, Butler, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Unit A Available 07/15/20 4978 N 125th Street, Butler, WI 53007 - Property Id: 100046 Duplex Upper Unit. $1250/ Month + $100 per extra roommate (no additional fee for spouse or children). Immediate occupancy. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath.
Results within 10 miles of Elm Grove
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
14 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1389 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
7 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1224 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Greenway Apartments
6507 Greenway, Greendale, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
Welcome to 6507 Greenway located down the street from Southridge Mall and the Greendale Town Center, close to I43, I894 and I94 just minutes to downtown Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
$
12 Units Available
Junction
N91 W16028 Junction Way, Menomonee Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1265 sqft
Location! Location! Location! The Junction Apartments is located in the vibrant and expanding Village of Menomonee Falls. Your new home is just minutes from North or South highway 41/45.
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Avenues West
Historic Lofts on Kilbourn
2200 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1087 sqft
The Historic Lofts on Kilbourn is located in downtown Milwaukee only 2 blocks from Marquette University. The renovated historic building features 99 stunning one, two, and three bedroom apartments -- all in an urban chic design setting.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Uptown
2454 N 58th St
2454 North 58th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1175 sqft
2454 N 58th St Available 08/08/20 COMING SOON! Gorgeous 3Bd 2Bth Single Family Home Near Wauwatosa! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View August 8th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED! Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Wedgewood
7420 W Crawford Ave
7420 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1150 sqft
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom in Milwaukee - Property Id: 308311 Experience Milwaukee corporate housing on your next temporary stay in this beautiful, spacious, furnished twin home in a quiet, yet conveniently located, neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
North Meadow
9216 W Allyn St
9216 West Allyn Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2443 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Townhouse is ready to be leased. This is a very spacious unit has a dishwasher other appliances not included but available upon request. It does have central air, with two parking spaces in the back.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7538 S 75th St
7538 South 75th Street, Franklin, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
7538 S 75th St Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Franklin Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the heart of Franklin.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
2119 N. 47th St
2119 North 47th Street, Milwaukee, WI
6 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home with detached garage - 6 bedroom Large living room Hardwood floors 2 bathrooms Large eat in kitchen Large dining room Stove hook up (gas) Full basement Washer dryer hook up (gas) Fenced yard 2 car detached
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5600 W Harvard Dr
5600 West Harvard Drive, Franklin, WI
5600 W Harvard Drive - Property Id: 305324 Like new house in perfect conditions, 1st floor and basement bedrooms and bathrooms, fully finished basement, sunroom, vaulted ceiling with crystal chandeliers throughout, luxurious linoleum, carpet and
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3998 W Kimberly Ave
3998 West Kimberly Avenue, Greenfield, WI
3998 W Kimberly Ave, Greenfield, WI - Property Id: 305278 Newer house with private backyard, hardwood floor and crystal chandeliers throughout, 1st floor and basement bedrooms and bathrooms, finished basement, cathedral ceiling, private bath for
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden Homes
4434 N 25th Street
4434 North 25th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
4434 N 25th Street Available 07/23/20 Updated 3 bedroom singe family home - This comfortable home is ready for a new tenant. The main floor offers an L shape living /dining room. with hardwood floors and an efficient white kitchen with a workspace.
