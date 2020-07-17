Amenities
Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch Home - Available NOW - 1920 N Fairhaven Blvd Elm Grove, WI 53122
Description:
Stunning Ranch home in Elm Grove WI just outside of Milwaukee. This home is a show stopper loaded with amenities such as a fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, dining area with wet bar, large living room with fireplace, tons of natural light, master bathroom on-suite with whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, laundry included, central air, garage, large yard and much more!
Ammemeties:
-Updated kitchen
-Stainless appliances
-Wet bar
-Breakfast bar
-Central air
-Laundry in home
-Fireplace
-Whirlpool tub
-Walk-in shower
-Large yard
-Patio area
-Garage
-Utilities separate
Pet Policy:
-Cats and small dogs allowed.
Lease Term:
-Available: Now
-Term: 12 months
-Rent: $2,995.00
-Security Deposit: $2,995.00
Contact Sean at 414-975-1809 or email at sean@jamesonmanagementgroup.com to coordinate a showing.
(RLNE5888016)