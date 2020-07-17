Amenities

Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch Home - Available NOW - 1920 N Fairhaven Blvd Elm Grove, WI 53122



Description:

Stunning Ranch home in Elm Grove WI just outside of Milwaukee. This home is a show stopper loaded with amenities such as a fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, dining area with wet bar, large living room with fireplace, tons of natural light, master bathroom on-suite with whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, laundry included, central air, garage, large yard and much more!



Ammemeties:

-Updated kitchen

-Stainless appliances

-Wet bar

-Breakfast bar

-Central air

-Laundry in home

-Fireplace

-Whirlpool tub

-Walk-in shower

-Large yard

-Patio area

-Garage

-Utilities separate



Pet Policy:

-Cats and small dogs allowed.



Lease Term:

-Available: Now

-Term: 12 months

-Rent: $2,995.00

-Security Deposit: $2,995.00



Contact Sean at 414-975-1809 or email at sean@jamesonmanagementgroup.com to coordinate a showing.



