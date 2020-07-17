All apartments in Elm Grove
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1920 N Fairhaven Blvd

1920 Fairhaven Blvd · (414) 975-1809
Location

1920 Fairhaven Blvd, Elm Grove, WI 53122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1920 N Fairhaven Blvd · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch Home - Available NOW - 1920 N Fairhaven Blvd Elm Grove, WI 53122

Description:
Stunning Ranch home in Elm Grove WI just outside of Milwaukee. This home is a show stopper loaded with amenities such as a fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, dining area with wet bar, large living room with fireplace, tons of natural light, master bathroom on-suite with whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, laundry included, central air, garage, large yard and much more!

Ammemeties:
-Updated kitchen
-Stainless appliances
-Wet bar
-Breakfast bar
-Central air
-Laundry in home
-Fireplace
-Whirlpool tub
-Walk-in shower
-Large yard
-Patio area
-Garage
-Utilities separate

Pet Policy:
-Cats and small dogs allowed.

Lease Term:
-Available: Now
-Term: 12 months
-Rent: $2,995.00
-Security Deposit: $2,995.00

Contact Sean at 414-975-1809 or email at sean@jamesonmanagementgroup.com to coordinate a showing.

(RLNE5888016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

