12400 Elmhurst Parkway Available 08/01/20 Elm Grove 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - Fully Updated - Available 8/1 - 12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove WI 53122



Description:

Impressive Ranch style home located in Elm Grove. This home is loaded with features that include open concept layout, bay windows, fireplace, fully updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, large bedrooms, full backyard, attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer included, dishwasher, on suite off master with jetted tub and large walk in shower, two living rooms and much more!



Neighborhood:

Quiet neighborhood located near shops, restaurants, parks and much more!



Amenities:

-Fireplace

-Flat-screens included

-Bay windows

-Open concept

-Central air

-Updated kitchen

-Granite countertops

-Stainless appliances

-Attached 2 car garage

-Full backyard & deck

-Laundry in home

-Utilities separate



Pet Policy:

-No pets allowed.



Lease Terms:

-Available: 8/1/2020

-Rent: $2,995.00

-Security Desposit: $2,995.00

-Term: 12 Months



Contact Sean at 414-975-1809 or email at sean@jamesonmanagementgroup.com to coordinate a showing.



