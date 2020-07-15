All apartments in Elm Grove
Find more places like 12400 Elmhurst Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elm Grove, WI
/
12400 Elmhurst Parkway
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

12400 Elmhurst Parkway

12400 Elmhurst Parkway · (414) 975-1809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove, WI 53122
Elmhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12400 Elmhurst Parkway · Avail. Aug 1

$2,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
12400 Elmhurst Parkway Available 08/01/20 Elm Grove 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - Fully Updated - Available 8/1 - 12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove WI 53122

Description:
Impressive Ranch style home located in Elm Grove. This home is loaded with features that include open concept layout, bay windows, fireplace, fully updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, large bedrooms, full backyard, attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer included, dishwasher, on suite off master with jetted tub and large walk in shower, two living rooms and much more!

Neighborhood:
Quiet neighborhood located near shops, restaurants, parks and much more!

Amenities:
-Fireplace
-Flat-screens included
-Bay windows
-Open concept
-Central air
-Updated kitchen
-Granite countertops
-Stainless appliances
-Attached 2 car garage
-Full backyard & deck
-Laundry in home
-Utilities separate

Pet Policy:
-No pets allowed.

Lease Terms:
-Available: 8/1/2020
-Rent: $2,995.00
-Security Desposit: $2,995.00
-Term: 12 Months

Contact Sean at 414-975-1809 or email at sean@jamesonmanagementgroup.com to coordinate a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12400 Elmhurst Parkway have any available units?
12400 Elmhurst Parkway has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12400 Elmhurst Parkway have?
Some of 12400 Elmhurst Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12400 Elmhurst Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
12400 Elmhurst Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12400 Elmhurst Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 12400 Elmhurst Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 12400 Elmhurst Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 12400 Elmhurst Parkway offers parking.
Does 12400 Elmhurst Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12400 Elmhurst Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12400 Elmhurst Parkway have a pool?
No, 12400 Elmhurst Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 12400 Elmhurst Parkway have accessible units?
No, 12400 Elmhurst Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 12400 Elmhurst Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12400 Elmhurst Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 12400 Elmhurst Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12400 Elmhurst Parkway has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12400 Elmhurst Parkway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIRacine, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WI
New Berlin, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIWhitefish Bay, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WI
Sheboygan, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIMcHenry, ILHartford, WIGrayslake, ILRound Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity