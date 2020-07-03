Rent Calculator
841 N Grant Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM
841 N Grant Street
841 North Grant Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
841 North Grant Street, Ellsworth, WI 54011
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 841 N Grant Street have any available units?
841 N Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Ellsworth, WI
.
What amenities does 841 N Grant Street have?
Some of 841 N Grant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction.
Amenities section
.
Is 841 N Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
841 N Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 N Grant Street pet-friendly?
No, 841 N Grant Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Ellsworth
.
Does 841 N Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 841 N Grant Street offers parking.
Does 841 N Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 N Grant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 N Grant Street have a pool?
No, 841 N Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 841 N Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 841 N Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 841 N Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 N Grant Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 841 N Grant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 N Grant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
