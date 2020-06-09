All apartments in Edgerton
Find more places like 203 S. Main Street, #3109.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgerton, WI
/
203 S. Main Street, #3109
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 PM

203 S. Main Street, #3109

203 S Main St · (608) 884-3047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

203 S Main St, Edgerton, WI 53534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
UNIQUE & SPACIOUS BRAND NEW "WAREHOUSE STYLE" Apartments.
Units include 12' PLUS ceilings, washer and dryer in unit. Tall beautiful windows with marble window ledges, Exposed Historic Post 8 ft. on foot on center, historical exposed brick with historical door, high-efficiency furnace, central air, NEWER appliances that includes: Refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal, Washer & Dryer in unit.

We are not section 8 approved.
Pets are welcome with some breed restrictions. Monthly pet fee (PER PET) required.

TEXTS ARE PREFERRED!!! SHOWING AFTER WE RECEIVE AN APPROVED APPLICATION ONLY!
Contact Alicia for more information at: 608-235-1153
https://rinehartproperties.managebuilding.com/resident/public/home
Renovated into apartments in 2016.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 S. Main Street, #3109 have any available units?
203 S. Main Street, #3109 has a unit available for $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 S. Main Street, #3109 have?
Some of 203 S. Main Street, #3109's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 S. Main Street, #3109 currently offering any rent specials?
203 S. Main Street, #3109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 S. Main Street, #3109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 S. Main Street, #3109 is pet friendly.
Does 203 S. Main Street, #3109 offer parking?
Yes, 203 S. Main Street, #3109 does offer parking.
Does 203 S. Main Street, #3109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 S. Main Street, #3109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 S. Main Street, #3109 have a pool?
No, 203 S. Main Street, #3109 does not have a pool.
Does 203 S. Main Street, #3109 have accessible units?
Yes, 203 S. Main Street, #3109 has accessible units.
Does 203 S. Main Street, #3109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 S. Main Street, #3109 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 S. Main Street, #3109 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 S. Main Street, #3109 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 203 S. Main Street, #3109?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIRockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WIVerona, WI
Oconomowoc, WIWaunakee, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WIDeForest, WI
Woodstock, ILRoscoe, ILJanesville, WIHartland, WIBeloit, WILoves Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity