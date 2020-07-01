Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:25 PM

7 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eau Claire, WI

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 04:25pm
1 Unit Available
East Hill
1628 Fairway St
1628 Fairway Street, Eau Claire, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1184 sqft
This beautifully updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath fully furnished home by the river is becoming available on SEPTEMBER 1st, 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
3220 Garner Street
3220 Garner Street, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3220 Garner Street Available 07/29/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom in a Great Neighborhood - Address: 3220 Garner Street Eau Claire, WI 54701 Very quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire, conveniently located near the mall Check Out Our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
3719 Flynn Place
3719 Flynn Pl, Eau Claire, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Available 08/05/20 This spacious, newly constructed in 2018, 2-bed 1-bath duplex is located in a quiet neighborhood, and available for rent through a private landlord.

1 of 2

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
870 Kari Drive
870 Kari Drive, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
870 Kari Drive Available 10/01/20 3 Bedroom in Great Neighborhood - Address: 870 Kari Drive Eau Claire, WI 54701 Very quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire, conveniently located near Clairemont! Rent: $1,000.00 Security Deposit: $1,000.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3224 Garner Street
3224 Garner Street, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3224 Garner Street Available 09/10/20 3 Bedroom in Great neighborhood - Address: 3224 Garner Eau Claire, WI 54701 Very quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire, conveniently located near the mall Rent: $1,000.00 Security Deposit: $1,000.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3222 Garner Street
3222 Garner Street, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3222 Garner Street Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Unit! - Address: 3222 Garner Street Eau Claire, WI 54701 Very quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire, conveniently located near the mall Check Out Our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
East Hill
711 South Dewey Street
711 South Dewey Street, Eau Claire, WI
7 Bedrooms
$1,750
1876 sqft
711 S. Dewey St Seven-bedroom house just blocks away from Water St, Owen Park, downtown Eau Claire, and UWEC campus! Available for rent June 1st, 2020! Rent per room: $250.00 Security Deposit: $1,750.
Results within 1 mile of Eau Claire

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4826 Folsom St.
4826 West Folsom Street, Eau Claire County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
4826 Folsom St. Available 06/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home - This property sits at the end of a dead end street, giving this well-kept farm home a great private setting.
Results within 5 miles of Eau Claire

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
20212 62nd Ave
20212 62nd Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
20212 62nd Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful New 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Private Setting Near Lake Wissota - Bonus Flex Room! - Located just up the road from Lake Wissota, this brand new twinhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and open floor plan,
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Eau Claire, WI

Finding an apartment in Eau Claire that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

