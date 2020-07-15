Amenities

870 Kari Drive Available 10/01/20 3 Bedroom in Great Neighborhood - Address: 870 Kari Drive Eau Claire, WI 54701

Very quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire, conveniently located near Clairemont!



Rent: $1,000.00

Security Deposit: $1,000.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric, water/sewer, garbage

Utilities Paid by Owner: Lawncare, Snow Removal

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher

Parking: Off Street

Laundry: Hookups

Furnished: No

Housing Type: Townhouse

Garage : 2 Car

Smoking: No Smoking

Deck: Back of House

Pets: $50 per month per pet. Animals over a year of age. $150 security deposit. Two pet limit.

Available: October 1st, 2020



HOW TO APPLY:

1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM.

2. Click "Search Places for Rent"

3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen

4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"

5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"

There is a $20.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 habitating the rental unit. A member of our staff will call after the application is received to verify receipt.



