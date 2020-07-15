All apartments in Eau Claire
Find more places like 870 Kari Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eau Claire, WI
/
870 Kari Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

870 Kari Drive

870 Kari Drive · (715) 514-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eau Claire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

870 Kari Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 870 Kari Drive · Avail. Oct 1

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
870 Kari Drive Available 10/01/20 3 Bedroom in Great Neighborhood - Address: 870 Kari Drive Eau Claire, WI 54701
Very quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire, conveniently located near Clairemont!

Rent: $1,000.00
Security Deposit: $1,000.00
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric, water/sewer, garbage
Utilities Paid by Owner: Lawncare, Snow Removal
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher
Parking: Off Street
Laundry: Hookups
Furnished: No
Housing Type: Townhouse
Garage : 2 Car
Smoking: No Smoking
Deck: Back of House
Pets: $50 per month per pet. Animals over a year of age. $150 security deposit. Two pet limit.
Available: October 1st, 2020

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM.
2. Click "Search Places for Rent"
3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen
4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"
5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"
There is a $20.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 habitating the rental unit. A member of our staff will call after the application is received to verify receipt.

Check out www.ProsperPads.com for all of our rentals in the area

(RLNE4956873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Kari Drive have any available units?
870 Kari Drive has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 870 Kari Drive have?
Some of 870 Kari Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Kari Drive currently offering any rent specials?
870 Kari Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Kari Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 870 Kari Drive is pet friendly.
Does 870 Kari Drive offer parking?
Yes, 870 Kari Drive offers parking.
Does 870 Kari Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 Kari Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Kari Drive have a pool?
No, 870 Kari Drive does not have a pool.
Does 870 Kari Drive have accessible units?
No, 870 Kari Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Kari Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 Kari Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 870 Kari Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 Kari Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 870 Kari Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eau Claire Apartments with BalconiesEau Claire Apartments with Garages
Eau Claire Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Menomonie, WI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity