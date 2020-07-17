All apartments in Eau Claire
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct

Location

6264 Aspen Meadow Ct, Eau Claire, WI 54703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct · Avail. Sep 1

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3BR/2ba Twinhome on Eau Claire's West Side - Beautiful newer twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Aspen Meadows. Located just on the outskirts of town off Jeffers Rd, these new homes offer a slice of in-town country living.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and custom cabinets. The flooring, 3-panel doors, and Craftsman trim are upgraded to provide a sleek and modern look. First floor laundry hook ups. The home also offers over 1,900 square feet of living space, storage and a generous yard.

Dogs considered with an additional $100 per month per dog pet rent and $500 damage deposit.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care & snow removal.

Photos & video are of a similar unit with the same floor plan. Actual unit may have different flooring, paint and finishes.

https://youtu.be/qxh8o_ukP9M

Nearby Stores, Attractions, & Landmarks:

Access to North Crossing / Hwy 312 / I-94
Nestle
Menards Distribution / Midwest Manufacturing
Hutchinson Technology
Silver Spring
Riverview Park
North High School
Baseball fields & park

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct have any available units?
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct have?
Some of 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct offers parking.
Does 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct have a pool?
No, 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct have accessible units?
No, 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6264 Aspen Meadow Ct has units with air conditioning.
