Amenities
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3BR/2ba Twinhome on Eau Claire's West Side - Beautiful newer twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Aspen Meadows. Located just on the outskirts of town off Jeffers Rd, these new homes offer a slice of in-town country living.
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and custom cabinets. The flooring, 3-panel doors, and Craftsman trim are upgraded to provide a sleek and modern look. First floor laundry hook ups. The home also offers over 1,900 square feet of living space, storage and a generous yard.
Dogs considered with an additional $100 per month per dog pet rent and $500 damage deposit.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care & snow removal.
Photos & video are of a similar unit with the same floor plan. Actual unit may have different flooring, paint and finishes.
https://youtu.be/qxh8o_ukP9M
Nearby Stores, Attractions, & Landmarks:
Access to North Crossing / Hwy 312 / I-94
Nestle
Menards Distribution / Midwest Manufacturing
Hutchinson Technology
Silver Spring
Riverview Park
North High School
Baseball fields & park
No Pets Allowed
