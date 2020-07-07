Rent Calculator
Home
/
Eau Claire, WI
/
600 Graham Ave - 503
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
600 Graham Ave - 503
600 Graham Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
600 Graham Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701
Downtown Eau Claire
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Secure building. Guest, Fitness and Community Rooms on site.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 600 Graham Ave - 503 have any available units?
600 Graham Ave - 503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Eau Claire, WI
.
What amenities does 600 Graham Ave - 503 have?
Some of 600 Graham Ave - 503's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 600 Graham Ave - 503 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Graham Ave - 503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Graham Ave - 503 pet-friendly?
No, 600 Graham Ave - 503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Eau Claire
.
Does 600 Graham Ave - 503 offer parking?
Yes, 600 Graham Ave - 503 offers parking.
Does 600 Graham Ave - 503 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Graham Ave - 503 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Graham Ave - 503 have a pool?
No, 600 Graham Ave - 503 does not have a pool.
Does 600 Graham Ave - 503 have accessible units?
No, 600 Graham Ave - 503 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Graham Ave - 503 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Graham Ave - 503 has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Graham Ave - 503 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 Graham Ave - 503 has units with air conditioning.
