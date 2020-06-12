Amenities

3302 Garner Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom With 2 Car Garage - Address: 3302 Garner St. Eau Claire, WI 54701

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located in quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire! Big two car garage, perfect for the winter time!



Check Out Our 3D Virtual Tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YrqnG1eSDXq



Rent: $1000.00

Security Deposit: $1000.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric, Heat, Garbage

Water/Sewer Escrow: $20 per adult - $60 for whole unit

Utilities Paid by Owner: Lawn Care, Snow Removal

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher

Parking: Off Street

Laundry: Hook-Ups

Furnished: No

Housing Type: 4-plex

Garage: 2 Car Garage

Smoking: No Smoking

Deck: Back

Pets: $50 per month per pet. Animals over a year of age. $150 security deposit. Two pet limit.

Available: July 1st, 2020



HOW TO APPLY:

1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM.

2. Click "Search Places for Rent"

3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen

4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"

5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"

There is a $15.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 habitating the rental unit. A member of our staff will call after the application is received to verify receipt.



Check out www.ProsperPads.com for all of our rentals in the area.



(RLNE4586648)