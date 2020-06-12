Amenities
3302 Garner Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom With 2 Car Garage - Address: 3302 Garner St. Eau Claire, WI 54701
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located in quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire! Big two car garage, perfect for the winter time!
Check Out Our 3D Virtual Tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YrqnG1eSDXq
Rent: $1000.00
Security Deposit: $1000.00
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric, Heat, Garbage
Water/Sewer Escrow: $20 per adult - $60 for whole unit
Utilities Paid by Owner: Lawn Care, Snow Removal
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher
Parking: Off Street
Laundry: Hook-Ups
Furnished: No
Housing Type: 4-plex
Garage: 2 Car Garage
Smoking: No Smoking
Deck: Back
Pets: $50 per month per pet. Animals over a year of age. $150 security deposit. Two pet limit.
Available: July 1st, 2020
HOW TO APPLY:
1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM.
2. Click "Search Places for Rent"
3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen
4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"
5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"
There is a $15.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 habitating the rental unit. A member of our staff will call after the application is received to verify receipt.
Check out www.ProsperPads.com for all of our rentals in the area.
(RLNE4586648)