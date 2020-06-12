All apartments in Eau Claire
Find more places like 3302 Garner Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eau Claire, WI
/
3302 Garner Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

3302 Garner Street

3302 Garner Street · (715) 514-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eau Claire
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3302 Garner Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3302 Garner Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
3302 Garner Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom With 2 Car Garage - Address: 3302 Garner St. Eau Claire, WI 54701
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located in quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire! Big two car garage, perfect for the winter time!

Check Out Our 3D Virtual Tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YrqnG1eSDXq

Rent: $1000.00
Security Deposit: $1000.00
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric, Heat, Garbage
Water/Sewer Escrow: $20 per adult - $60 for whole unit
Utilities Paid by Owner: Lawn Care, Snow Removal
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher
Parking: Off Street
Laundry: Hook-Ups
Furnished: No
Housing Type: 4-plex
Garage: 2 Car Garage
Smoking: No Smoking
Deck: Back
Pets: $50 per month per pet. Animals over a year of age. $150 security deposit. Two pet limit.
Available: July 1st, 2020

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM.
2. Click "Search Places for Rent"
3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen
4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"
5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"
There is a $15.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 habitating the rental unit. A member of our staff will call after the application is received to verify receipt.

Check out www.ProsperPads.com for all of our rentals in the area.

(RLNE4586648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Garner Street have any available units?
3302 Garner Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3302 Garner Street have?
Some of 3302 Garner Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Garner Street currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Garner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Garner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 Garner Street is pet friendly.
Does 3302 Garner Street offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Garner Street does offer parking.
Does 3302 Garner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Garner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Garner Street have a pool?
No, 3302 Garner Street does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Garner Street have accessible units?
No, 3302 Garner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Garner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 Garner Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 Garner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3302 Garner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3302 Garner Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eau Claire 3 BedroomsEau Claire Apartments with Balcony
Eau Claire Apartments with Garage
Eau Claire Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Menomonie, WI
Chippewa Falls, WI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity