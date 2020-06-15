All apartments in Eau Claire
Find more places like 3268 White Oak Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eau Claire, WI
/
3268 White Oak Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3268 White Oak Ln

3268 White Oak Ln · (715) 225-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eau Claire
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3268 White Oak Ln, Eau Claire, WI 54703
Westridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3268 White Oak Ln · Avail. Jul 1

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3268 White Oak Ln Available 07/01/20 New 3BR/2ba Twin Home on Eau Claire's West Side - Newer construction walk-out ranch twinhome located on Eau Claire's west side. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Family room and 2-car attached garage! Built-in microwave, dishwasher, laundry hookups-first floor, gas heat/central air and more!

Tenant(s) pay utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. NO PETS

Cable ready, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, walk-in closets, balcony/deck/patio, garage parking, laundry room / hookups, oven / range, gas heat/central air.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3268 White Oak Ln have any available units?
3268 White Oak Ln has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3268 White Oak Ln have?
Some of 3268 White Oak Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3268 White Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3268 White Oak Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3268 White Oak Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3268 White Oak Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eau Claire.
Does 3268 White Oak Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3268 White Oak Ln does offer parking.
Does 3268 White Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3268 White Oak Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3268 White Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 3268 White Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3268 White Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 3268 White Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3268 White Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3268 White Oak Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3268 White Oak Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3268 White Oak Ln has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3268 White Oak Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eau Claire 3 BedroomsEau Claire Apartments with Balcony
Eau Claire Apartments with Garage
Eau Claire Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Menomonie, WI
Chippewa Falls, WI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity