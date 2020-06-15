Amenities
3268 White Oak Ln Available 07/01/20 New 3BR/2ba Twin Home on Eau Claire's West Side - Newer construction walk-out ranch twinhome located on Eau Claire's west side. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Family room and 2-car attached garage! Built-in microwave, dishwasher, laundry hookups-first floor, gas heat/central air and more!
Tenant(s) pay utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. NO PETS
Cable ready, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, walk-in closets, balcony/deck/patio, garage parking, laundry room / hookups, oven / range, gas heat/central air.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5842118)