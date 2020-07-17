Rent Calculator
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1819 Lyndale Ave
1819 Lyndale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1819 Lyndale Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701
East Hill
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1819 Lyndale Ave Available 09/01/20 East Hill 2 Bdrm House - Great Location on Eau Claire's East Hill
2 Bedroom House with large private backyard and 2 Car Garage
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5867255)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1819 Lyndale Ave have any available units?
1819 Lyndale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Eau Claire, WI
.
Is 1819 Lyndale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Lyndale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Lyndale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Lyndale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Eau Claire
.
Does 1819 Lyndale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Lyndale Ave offers parking.
Does 1819 Lyndale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Lyndale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Lyndale Ave have a pool?
No, 1819 Lyndale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Lyndale Ave have accessible units?
No, 1819 Lyndale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Lyndale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Lyndale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 Lyndale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 Lyndale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
