4826 Folsom St. Available 06/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home - This property sits at the end of a dead end street, giving this well-kept farm home a great private setting. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs and a 4th bedroom on the main level. There is a screen porch facing the back yard. Situated on a large lot, this house is perfect for everyone. Located only minutes from the interstate, you won't find another home with this private setting, that is this close to wherever you need to go. Please note there is not a garage but plenty of room for parking.



2 pet maximum with monthly pet rent. Tenant responsible for electric, propane, snow removal and lawn care. The property does have a well/septic system.



