All apartments in Eau Claire County
Find more places like 4826 Folsom St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eau Claire County, WI
/
4826 Folsom St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

4826 Folsom St.

4826 West Folsom Street · (715) 552-1818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4826 West Folsom Street, Eau Claire County, WI 54703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4826 Folsom St. · Avail. now

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4826 Folsom St. Available 06/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home - This property sits at the end of a dead end street, giving this well-kept farm home a great private setting. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs and a 4th bedroom on the main level. There is a screen porch facing the back yard. Situated on a large lot, this house is perfect for everyone. Located only minutes from the interstate, you won't find another home with this private setting, that is this close to wherever you need to go. Please note there is not a garage but plenty of room for parking.

2 pet maximum with monthly pet rent. Tenant responsible for electric, propane, snow removal and lawn care. The property does have a well/septic system.

(RLNE4042373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4826 Folsom St. have any available units?
4826 Folsom St. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4826 Folsom St. currently offering any rent specials?
4826 Folsom St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4826 Folsom St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4826 Folsom St. is pet friendly.
Does 4826 Folsom St. offer parking?
Yes, 4826 Folsom St. offers parking.
Does 4826 Folsom St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4826 Folsom St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4826 Folsom St. have a pool?
No, 4826 Folsom St. does not have a pool.
Does 4826 Folsom St. have accessible units?
No, 4826 Folsom St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4826 Folsom St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4826 Folsom St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4826 Folsom St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4826 Folsom St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4826 Folsom St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

La Crosse, WIEau Claire, WI
Menomonie, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Viterbo UniversityWestern Technical College
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity