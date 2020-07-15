4925 Wisconsin 57

Amenities

Renting a recently updated home in the Valmy area. It has a 1 car detached garage, one large bedroom and two smaller. It does have a full tub and shower in a small bathroom. Kitchen has newer appliances, stove, fridge and dishwasher. Has unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Basement does get water in it but owner may update that in the near future to remedy it.Yearly lease available early June, term through may 2021. Must have good rental/mortgage history with no eviction or foreclosure in past. Newer fuel oil forced air furnace. Pets possible for additional charge/deposit. Renter is responsible for mowing and shoveling. Utilities included. Please serious interest only.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4925-wi-57-sturgeon-bay-wi-54235-usa/b01af782-1349-46d5-87df-94ede90a7472



(RLNE5933226)