4925 Wisconsin 57
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4925 Wisconsin 57

4925 Wisconsin Highway 57 · (855) 351-0683
Location

4925 Wisconsin Highway 57, Door County, WI 54235

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1125 · Avail. now

$1,125

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Renting a recently updated home in the Valmy area. It has a 1 car detached garage, one large bedroom and two smaller. It does have a full tub and shower in a small bathroom. Kitchen has newer appliances, stove, fridge and dishwasher. Has unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Basement does get water in it but owner may update that in the near future to remedy it.Yearly lease available early June, term through may 2021. Must have good rental/mortgage history with no eviction or foreclosure in past. Newer fuel oil forced air furnace. Pets possible for additional charge/deposit. Renter is responsible for mowing and shoveling. Utilities included. Please serious interest only.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4925-wi-57-sturgeon-bay-wi-54235-usa/b01af782-1349-46d5-87df-94ede90a7472

(RLNE5933226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Wisconsin 57 have any available units?
4925 Wisconsin 57 has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4925 Wisconsin 57 have?
Some of 4925 Wisconsin 57's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 Wisconsin 57 currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Wisconsin 57 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Wisconsin 57 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4925 Wisconsin 57 is pet friendly.
Does 4925 Wisconsin 57 offer parking?
Yes, 4925 Wisconsin 57 offers parking.
Does 4925 Wisconsin 57 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 Wisconsin 57 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Wisconsin 57 have a pool?
No, 4925 Wisconsin 57 does not have a pool.
Does 4925 Wisconsin 57 have accessible units?
No, 4925 Wisconsin 57 does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Wisconsin 57 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4925 Wisconsin 57 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4925 Wisconsin 57 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4925 Wisconsin 57 does not have units with air conditioning.
