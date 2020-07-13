/
10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Delafield, WI
Parquelynn Village
4703 Vista Park Ct, Delafield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1088 sqft
Parquelynn Village, a spacious 47-acre community, is offering a place to relax at the end of a hard day. We are adjacent to Nashotah Park's 12 miles of hiking trails.
Lincolnshire Place
218 Lincolnshire Pl, Wales, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1161 sqft
Now Leasing Brand New Apartment Homes in a Smoke Free Community! We have redefined the words "Great Location" Do you want a great place to call home, easy freeway access, walking distance to all of the essentials and the ability to enjoy the
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$805
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
Glens of Waukesha
2010 South East Avenue, Waukesha, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1197 sqft
Apartments in Waukesha For RentWelcome to our apartments for rent at Glens of Waukesha! Come home to a community that redefines the meaning of comfort and convenience.
Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$825
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1062 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Bethesda Spring Park and the Fox River. Residents enjoy apartments with balcony or patio, one or two baths, and washer/dryer. Community offers business center, fitness center, and indoor mailboxes.
Worthington Apartments
233 W Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1255 sqft
Located right across from the City Beach and the band shell. One and two bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Club room and exercise room.
Kendal Hills Apartments
1008 River Place Boulevard, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,030
1107 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1067 sqft
Spacious apartments with a variety of floorplans, private outdoor patio/balcony and open kitchen and dining area. Great location in a peaceful area close to shops, dining and entertainment.
Meadow Ridge Apartments
23714 Five Fields Road, Pewaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Prime location just off West Capitol Drive. Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, parking and an online portal. Dogs and cats are welcome.
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1135 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BR with flex room, 2 car gar Luxury Townhouse $1895 close to Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex.
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1123 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2BR 2BA plus FLEX Room 2 Car Garage with Gourmet Kitchen Great community of newer construction townhouses located on Waukesha’s east side. Close proximity to Frame Park entertainment, shopping (Woodman’s, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, etc.
