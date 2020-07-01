All apartments in De Pere
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:59 AM

1234 South Erie Street - 3

1234 South Erie Street · (920) 310-7903
Location

1234 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI 54115
De Pere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1 Bedroom Lower

All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated.

Tenants responsible for electric

New Flooring, Paint, Electric oven/range, Refrigerator, Kitchen Cabinets and Counter tops, Kitchen sink w/sprayer, Light Fixtures, Toilet, Bathroom Vanity, Tub and Shower surround.

No Pets Allowed.

We will conduct credit checks, income/employment verification and previous landlord.

UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator
Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 South Erie Street - 3 have any available units?
1234 South Erie Street - 3 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1234 South Erie Street - 3 have?
Some of 1234 South Erie Street - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 South Erie Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1234 South Erie Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 South Erie Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 South Erie Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1234 South Erie Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 1234 South Erie Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1234 South Erie Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 South Erie Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 South Erie Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 1234 South Erie Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1234 South Erie Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1234 South Erie Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 South Erie Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 South Erie Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 South Erie Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1234 South Erie Street - 3 has units with air conditioning.
