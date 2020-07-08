1220 South Erie Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

AVAILABLE MAY 15TH, 2020



All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated.



Tenants responsible for electric.



New Flooring, Paint, Electric oven/range, Refrigerator, Kitchen Cabinets and Counter tops, Kitchen sink w/sprayer, Light Fixtures, Toilet, Bathroom Vanity, Tub and Shower surround.



No Pets Allowed.



We will conduct credit checks, income/employment verification and previous landlord.



UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Cable ready, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Contact us to schedule a showing.