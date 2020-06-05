All apartments in De Pere
1220 South Erie Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:47 PM

1220 South Erie Street

1220 South Erie Street · (920) 393-6403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1220 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI 54115
De Pere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE MAY 15TH, 2020

All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated.

Tenants responsible for electric.

New Flooring, Paint, Electric oven/range, Refrigerator, Kitchen Cabinets and Counter tops, Kitchen sink w/sprayer, Light Fixtures, Toilet, Bathroom Vanity, Tub and Shower surround.

No Pets Allowed.

We will conduct credit checks, income/employment verification and previous landlord.

UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

