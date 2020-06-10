134 South Walworth Street

Amenities

This 3 BR, 1 BA, Victorian home is located in the heart of Darien right across from the elementary school & just a short drive from I-43. The first floor offers a spacious LR with wood ceiling beams, a bright sunny eat-in kitchen with a garden window, a beautiful bathroom with an extra-large closet and a laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. There are three spacious bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom has a vaulted & beamed ceiling. Other amenities include mud room, 1 car detached garage and large fenced in yard on .67 acre lot! Call today for a private showing!

