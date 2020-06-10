All apartments in Darien
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

134 South Walworth Street

134 South Walworth Street · (262) 425-4041
Location

134 South Walworth Street, Darien, WI 53114

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1467 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 3 BR, 1 BA, Victorian home is located in the heart of Darien right across from the elementary school & just a short drive from I-43. The first floor offers a spacious LR with wood ceiling beams, a bright sunny eat-in kitchen with a garden window, a beautiful bathroom with an extra-large closet and a laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. There are three spacious bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom has a vaulted & beamed ceiling. Other amenities include mud room, 1 car detached garage and large fenced in yard on .67 acre lot! Call today for a private showing!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 South Walworth Street have any available units?
134 South Walworth Street has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 134 South Walworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
134 South Walworth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 South Walworth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 South Walworth Street is pet friendly.
Does 134 South Walworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 134 South Walworth Street does offer parking.
Does 134 South Walworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 South Walworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 South Walworth Street have a pool?
No, 134 South Walworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 134 South Walworth Street have accessible units?
No, 134 South Walworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 134 South Walworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 South Walworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 South Walworth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 South Walworth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
