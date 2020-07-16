All apartments in Dane County
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:37 PM

7827 Clinton Rd

7827 Clinton Road · (608) 698-9448
Location

7827 Clinton Road, Dane County, WI 53532

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Rural 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Duplex - Property Id: 4957

Hello,

This spacious tri-level Duplex near Deforest, WI is available for rent April of 2020 and offers many nice features. Located in the small community of Morrisonville, you get a the privacy and space of a small town without being too far from larger cities. Short drive to surrounding communities such as Deforest, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, and East Madison.

Pets allowed for a $50/month fee.
Tenant responsible for water, electricity, gas, and occasional snow removal.

Other key features include...
finished basement, nice size backyard with fire pit, private entry, private front porch, private back patio,
washer and dryer, ample closet space, single car garage.

Thanks for looking,
Bobby
Property Id 4957

(RLNE5678635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7827 Clinton Rd have any available units?
7827 Clinton Rd has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7827 Clinton Rd have?
Some of 7827 Clinton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7827 Clinton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7827 Clinton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7827 Clinton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7827 Clinton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7827 Clinton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7827 Clinton Rd offers parking.
Does 7827 Clinton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7827 Clinton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7827 Clinton Rd have a pool?
No, 7827 Clinton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7827 Clinton Rd have accessible units?
No, 7827 Clinton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7827 Clinton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7827 Clinton Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7827 Clinton Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7827 Clinton Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
