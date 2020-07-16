7827 Clinton Rd

Amenities
Rural 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Duplex - Property Id: 4957
Hello,
This spacious tri-level Duplex near Deforest, WI is available for rent April of 2020 and offers many nice features. Located in the small community of Morrisonville, you get a the privacy and space of a small town without being too far from larger cities. Short drive to surrounding communities such as Deforest, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, and East Madison.
Pets allowed for a $50/month fee.
Tenant responsible for water, electricity, gas, and occasional snow removal.
Other key features include...
finished basement, nice size backyard with fire pit, private entry, private front porch, private back patio,
washer and dryer, ample closet space, single car garage.
Thanks for looking,
Bobby
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/4957
