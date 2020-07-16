All apartments in Dane County
Find more places like 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dane County, WI
/
2019 Sherman Avenue, 18
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:15 PM

2019 Sherman Avenue, 18

2019 Sherman Avenue · (608) 238-2044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2019 Sherman Avenue, Dane County, WI 53704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$449

Studio · 2 Bath · 150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2nd floor, private, lockable room in shared house with 2 shared kitchens, 2 1/2 shared baths, and coin-operated laundry in sister building next door. 1 surface lot parking spot included with rent. No pets in roomed apartments. Maximum 1 person per room.

To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings, go to www.RippleRents.com.
East - Roomed House. 1 off-street parking space included. Free laundry on site. 2 shared kitchens and 2 1/2 shared baths. Maximum 1 person per room. Sorry, no pets in roomed apartments. Landlord pays utilities!

To set up a time to see the unit, call 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings, go to www.RippleRents.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 have any available units?
2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 has a unit available for $449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 have?
Some of 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 pet-friendly?
No, 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dane County.
Does 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 offers parking.
Does 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 have a pool?
No, 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 have accessible units?
No, 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2019 Sherman Avenue, 18?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brownridge Terrace
639 Pleasant View Rd
Madison, WI 53562
Brownstone on Old Sauk
8502 Old Sauk Road
Middleton, WI 53562
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St
Madison, WI 53703
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite
Fitchburg, WI 53713
Springtree Apartments
2615 Amherst Rd
Middleton, WI 53562
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln
Madison, WI 53714
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl
Madison, WI 53713
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave
Madison, WI 53707

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIWaukesha, WIRockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WIPewaukee, WI
Waunakee, WIPlatteville, WIVerona, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WIWales, WI
DeForest, WIBeloit, WIEdgerton, WIJanesville, WIReedsburg, WIHartford, WIWoodstock, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityEdgewood College
Herzing University-MadisonUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison Area Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity