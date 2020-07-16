2019 Sherman Avenue, 18

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking microwave range oven

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2nd floor, private, lockable room in shared house with 2 shared kitchens, 2 1/2 shared baths, and coin-operated laundry in sister building next door. 1 surface lot parking spot included with rent. No pets in roomed apartments. Maximum 1 person per room.



To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings, go to www.RippleRents.com.

East - Roomed House. 1 off-street parking space included. Free laundry on site. 2 shared kitchens and 2 1/2 shared baths. Maximum 1 person per room. Sorry, no pets in roomed apartments. Landlord pays utilities!



To set up a time to see the unit, call 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings, go to www.RippleRents.com.