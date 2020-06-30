All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 125 W. James ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, WI
/
125 W. James ST.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

125 W. James ST.

125 James Street · (608) 333-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

125 James Street, Columbus, WI 53925

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
conference room
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
lobby
Professional Office Space available now!
Updated and remodeled office spaced located in downtown Columbus, WI.
The space is currently configured with a lobby and reception area, private offices, conference room, supply room and break room. $800 per month, plus utilities

125 W. James St.
Columbus, WI 53925

Visit our website or contact for more information
www.yaharapropertymanagement.com
608.333.7500
info@yaharapropertymanagement.com
Offered by Yahara Realty, LLC dba Yahara Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 W. James ST. have any available units?
125 W. James ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, WI.
What amenities does 125 W. James ST. have?
Some of 125 W. James ST.'s amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 W. James ST. currently offering any rent specials?
125 W. James ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 W. James ST. pet-friendly?
No, 125 W. James ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 125 W. James ST. offer parking?
No, 125 W. James ST. does not offer parking.
Does 125 W. James ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 W. James ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 W. James ST. have a pool?
No, 125 W. James ST. does not have a pool.
Does 125 W. James ST. have accessible units?
No, 125 W. James ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 125 W. James ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 W. James ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 W. James ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 W. James ST. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 125 W. James ST.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WI
Waunakee, WIVerona, WIDelafield, WIWales, WIDeForest, WI
Edgerton, WIJanesville, WIOshkosh, WIHartford, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity