All apartments in Colfax
Find more places like
105 W. 3rd Ave-306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colfax, WI
/
105 W. 3rd Ave-306
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:45 PM

105 W. 3rd Ave-306

105 West 3rd Avenue · (715) 222-5013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

105 West 3rd Avenue, Colfax, WI 54730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Studio apartment available with ALL utilities included. Recently renovated! Check out that beautiful bathroom. Available immediately.

20 Unit Multi-Family
Jono Pointe Apartments of Osceola are located just 45 minutes northeast of the Twin Cities. Built originally in 1917 as the "Hotel Osceola" and later converted to apartments in the early 1970's. Units have very unique layouts and many still have original architectural details from 1917. Before this time many smaller hotels in Osceola were lost to fire. On Christmas night in 1914 the Ames hotel, which was the last wooden framed hotel, burned to the ground. This left the Village of Osceola without a hotel to accomodate the traveling public. Travelers had to find rooms in private homes. Business leaders in Osceola realized the urgent need for a larger and more fire resistant building. It was then in 1916 that a group of investors came together and built a show place called the Hotel Osceola. Ever mindful of the number of hotels lost to fire, this concrete and brick structure incorporated into its construction the highest fireproofing standards of the day. The street facing exteriors on the east and south display Twin City wire cut brick and white Dunville cut stone, which accents the trimming, sills, caps, and copings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 have any available units?
105 W. 3rd Ave-306 has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 currently offering any rent specials?
105 W. 3rd Ave-306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 pet-friendly?
No, 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colfax.
Does 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 offer parking?
No, 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 does not offer parking.
Does 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 have a pool?
No, 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 does not have a pool.
Does 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 have accessible units?
No, 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 does not have accessible units.
Does 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 W. 3rd Ave-306 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eau Claire, WIMenomonie, WIChippewa Falls, WI