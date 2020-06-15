Amenities

1648 Timber Trail Available 07/01/20 Newer Twinhome in Chippewa Falls - Beautiful newer twin home in Chippewa's newest developments, Timber Trail & Willow Creek, available July 1st.



Located just on the outskirts of town off Bridgewater, these new homes offer a slice of in-town country living.



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. The flooring, 3-panel doors, and Craftsman trim are upgraded to provide a sleek and modern look. The home also offers over 1,900 square feet of living space and a generous yard.



They also feature an attached 2-car garage, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, first floor laundry hookups, ceiling fans, central air, and high efficiency gas furnace.



Pets are not allowed in this unit. One year lease required. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. Applicants must have positive rental history and excellent credit.



