All apartments in Chippewa Falls
Find more places like 1648 Timber Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chippewa Falls, WI
/
1648 Timber Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1648 Timber Trail

1648 Timber Trl · (715) 225-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chippewa Falls
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1648 Timber Trl, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1648 Timber Trail · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
1648 Timber Trail Available 07/01/20 Newer Twinhome in Chippewa Falls - Beautiful newer twin home in Chippewa's newest developments, Timber Trail & Willow Creek, available July 1st.

Located just on the outskirts of town off Bridgewater, these new homes offer a slice of in-town country living.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. The flooring, 3-panel doors, and Craftsman trim are upgraded to provide a sleek and modern look. The home also offers over 1,900 square feet of living space and a generous yard.

They also feature an attached 2-car garage, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, first floor laundry hookups, ceiling fans, central air, and high efficiency gas furnace.

Pets are not allowed in this unit. One year lease required. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. Applicants must have positive rental history and excellent credit.

**Photos and video are from a similar unit with the same floor plan**

Please beware of duplicate postings on external websites, such as Craigslist, that copy the property information and post a signficantly lower rent. Those are scam ads to collect personal information. Always contact an agency directly for more information on their properties and never give out personal identifying information. Riverbend Rentals will never ask for any secure information or payment prior to a showing, formal application, or leasing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3217500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 Timber Trail have any available units?
1648 Timber Trail has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1648 Timber Trail have?
Some of 1648 Timber Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 Timber Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1648 Timber Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 Timber Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1648 Timber Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chippewa Falls.
Does 1648 Timber Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1648 Timber Trail does offer parking.
Does 1648 Timber Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1648 Timber Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 Timber Trail have a pool?
No, 1648 Timber Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1648 Timber Trail have accessible units?
No, 1648 Timber Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 Timber Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1648 Timber Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1648 Timber Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1648 Timber Trail has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1648 Timber Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chippewa Falls 3 BedroomsChippewa Falls Apartments with Balcony
Chippewa Falls Apartments with Garage
Chippewa Falls Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eau Claire, WI
Menomonie, WI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity